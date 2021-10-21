Join fellow Cannon River SFA members and community members (you do not have to be a SFA member to attend) for an informal social hour followed by a conversation with Pam Bishop and James Harren of the Local Food Sustainability Project.
The project is a partnership between Minnesota Farmers Market Association, Renewing the Countryside, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and Sustainable Farming Association. This three-year endeavor kicked off in November 2020 and is focused on removing barriers for food producers who live in SMIF’s 20-county region.
Local brew and snacks will be provided, but everyone is welcome to bring snacks for sharing and a beverage of their choice. This event will follow state guidelines for COVID-19. No registration required.
The event is from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Little Hill Berry Farm, 4339 320th St. W, Northfield.