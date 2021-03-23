Buckham West continues to add services back into its schedule with two monthly professional consultation opportunities for Faribault’s older adults. These are virtual, one-on-one sessions. The appointment will be set up in a private office and BW staff will assist with the computer operations. Please call 507-332-7357 to make an appointment for this free service.
• Southern MN Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) attorney Thomas Krause will be available for a virtual meeting to discuss and begin the intake process on various legal situations that you might have. In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low-income senior or person with disability and live in the SMRLS service area. Please note that only civil legal matters will qualify, not criminal. These appointments will be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
• On the second Tuesday of each month Buckham West hosts a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals with any health insurance and Medicare questions. These will also be free, virtual one-on-one appointments. Bring along all insurance and prescription information that you currently have. Another option available for you is to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433. The staff answering these calls will have the same training as the virtual option.
Bunco is back
If you are looking for an opportunity to enjoy some socialization, we are happy to announce that Bunco is back! Bunco is a fun and popular game played with dice, lots of luck and a simple set of rules. If you have never played it before, it has been said that you can pick it up within five minutes.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has set in, we have not been able to safely offer any games for our members. But with a few modifications, and with everyone wearing their mask, we are now ready to resume playing Bunco again. This is a free, members-only activity that will be meeting twice a month beginning at 1 p.m Thursday, March 25.
Spring has arrived
Make sure you see all of the new spring fashions for men and women now on display at Fashions on Central. The store has been transformed from winter to spring and there are many items to choose from.
Plus, if you have any clothing you would like to donate, please stop by. We take care of the clothes and appreciate your donations. All proceeds go toward supporting senior activities in Faribault. The store is located at 325 Central Ave. and is now open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays each week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Card recycling discontinued
Once a popular service for our members, the sale of reused cards has now declined. The program was run by volunteers who took donated cards, cut them up and remade them into a recycled, saleable greeting card. Unfortunately, we no longer sell enough of the cards to justify the costs and labor incurred.
With that being said, we are discontinuing our card recycling program effective immediately. We now would refer donations of new cards to the Northfield Senior Center’s Used a Bit Shoppe. You can call them at 507-645-1399 for details. If you have used cards that you want to donate you may contact the Rice County Activity Center at 21 10th St. NE in Faribault or call them at 334-2231. Thank you so much for your donated cards over the years and your support of the program.
Advance care planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Does this person know your wishes and have you put your thoughts in writing? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a Health Care Directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend this free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. This 2-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions as you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
Session 1 “Introduction to Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent” will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6 and session 2 “Completing Your Health Care Directive” will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20.
Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register. Registration will not be handled through Buckham West. In order to accommodate the required social distancing guidelines there will be a limited class size. Masks required.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
If you are a caregiver and in need of support, consider signing up for “Powerful Tools for Caregivers”. Beginning on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 1-3:30 p.m. Buckham West, along with Catholic Charities, is hosting a free, six-week wellness program designed for those who provide care for a loved one. Workshop sessions will be held at Buckham West each Tuesday for six weeks.
In this workshop you will learn practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources for caregivers. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how to cope together. Registration is required as seating is limited.
Registration for this program can be done via email to mlevine@ccsomn.org, by calling Marlene at (507) 450-1518, or online at www.ccsomn.org before March 31
Reminders:
• Time to get out of the house? Our coffee shop is now open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in Buckham West’s dining room until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.