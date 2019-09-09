Rivercity Refrigeration

The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ambassadors welcome new member, Rivercity Refrigeration, 16512 Cabot Ave., Faribault. Rivercity Refrigeration is a locally owned, HVAC and refrigeration repair company that provides commercial, residential and industrial services. Reach it at 507-838-5742. (Photo courtesy of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce)

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments