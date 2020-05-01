The northbound I-35 Heath Creek Rest Area north of Faribault will close on May 4 until July while crews make improvements to the site, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Project work includes:
• Repaving existing parking lots and access ramps
• Reconstructing sidewalks along rest area parking lots
• Upgrading and expanding parking lot lighting systems Ulland Brothers is the contractor for the $2.6 million project.
To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s website search tool to learn about services and access at each site mndot.gov/restareas.
To learn more about the project and sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s project website, mndot.gov/d6/projects/i35-heath-creek-nb/index.html. Join the southeastern Minnesota Facebook group MnDOT | Southeast Minnesota to hear about MnDOT construction projects and activities.
MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home executive order. To prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.