Scholarship applications are available for high school seniors and beyond at: mnlegionpost43.org under the “Post and Unit 43 Scholarships” tab. Auxiliary applications are due by March 1, 2022 to: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43, Attn: President Paulette Jameson, 112 5th St NE, Faribault, MN 55021, except as noted.
The ‘Department of Minnesota American Legion Auxiliary Scholarships’ are awarded to deserving sons or daughters, grandsons or granddaughters of a veteran who need financial assistance to avail themselves of higher education at the post-secondary level. These scholarships are to be applied only toward the expenses of tuition, books or similar fees, at an accredited institution of higher learning. Each scholarship will be paid directly to the school, in the amount of $1,000.00 for any one year
Candidates for the ‘Children of Warriors Scholarship’ award shall be daughters, sons, grandsons, granddaughters, great-granddaughters, or great-grandsons of veterans who honorably served in the United States Armed Forces during eligibility dates for membership in The American Legion: April 6, 1917 to November 11, 1918; and any time after December 7, 1941. Applicants must be in their senior year of high school. Fifteen scholarships of $5000 each will be awarded in the nation. Applications are online only, are due by March 1st, and can be found at: www.legion-aux.org/scholarships/children-of-warriors.
The ‘Junior Member Loyalty Scholarship,’ the ‘Non-Traditional Student Scholarship,’ the ‘Spirit of Youth Scholarship,’ and the ‘Department of MN Past Presidents Parley – Healthcare Scholarship’ all have a membership requirement in the American Legion Auxiliary Juniors and/or Seniors of two or more concurrent years and the current year. Students who are children or grandchildren of veterans, or are veterans, are encouraged to explore joining the Auxiliary, Juniors if under 18, or Seniors if 18 or older. Unit 43 Junior dues are $8 and $30 for Seniors. If girls are eligible for membership through a veteran and planning to attend college, obtaining and maintaining a Junior and/or Senior membership would meet that requirement for these scholarships. Contact info for questions is on the website for the Auxiliary Scholarships.
Faribault’s American Legion Post 43 is sponsoring scholarships also. Information for four-$500 scholarships: two for high school seniors and two for students already in college. Applications can be found at the same website: mnlegionpost43.org under the “Post and Unit 43 Scholarships” tab. The deadline for the Post scholarships is April 15th.
The ‘40 & 8 Nurses Scholarship’ for practical and registered nurses can also be found under the “Post and Unit 43 Scholarships” tab. It does not have a requirement for being a veteran or a family member of a veteran nor a membership requirement.