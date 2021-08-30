The Faribault Area Retired Educators (FARE) will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Central Park in Faribault. Brunch will begin at 9:15 a.m. and the business meeting will start at 10 a.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverage and lawn chair. In case of rain, the meeting will be rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 13.
FARE is an organization of teachers and support staff who have retired from any area of education and from any school. FARE members encourage those who are interested to attend the meeting. Information on legislative issues and retirement will be shared.
For more information call: Mary Osborne 507-330-1992.