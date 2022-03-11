Beverly Cleary was notably an author of children’s and young adult fiction. She is known for her award-winning books that are lively, humorous and portray problems and events of real life that are faced by school-aged girls and boys.
Her most popular books are Ramona the Pest (1968), Dear Mr. Henshaw (1983), and Ribsy, (1964). In 2010, a movie titled Ramona and Beezus was produced. The outstanding theme in Beverly Cleary’s children’s and middle school books is humor. Seared in her writing from a statement her mother made that if she became a writer “Keep it funny. People always like to read something funny.”
She wrote about everyday events in ordinary children’s lives. Many of us remember Ramona, Beezus and Homer! Cleary was born Beverly Bunn in McMinnville, Oregon in 1916. She passed away in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, weeks before her 105th birthday. She had lived in Carmel Village, California since 1960.
She received many honors during her writing career including the Newbery Award in 1984 for Dear Mr. Henshaw, a book for middle school-aged children after two different boys asked her to write about kids whose parents were divorced.
There is a timeliness that resonates today still in her writing which shows an understanding of what a child is feeling relating to his world surrounded by adults and everyday situations. In honor of her many achievements, she received the National Medal of Arts, recognition as a Living Legend by the Library of Congress in 2000.
She was active writing from 1950 to 1999 and published more than 40 books. More than 91 million copies of her books have sold in more than twenty countries and translated in fourteen languages. Ramona and her Mother won the National Book Award in Children’s fiction in 1981. Several statures of her most famous characters were erected in 1995 in Grant Park Garden in Portland, Oregon.
The life-sized bronze statues of Cleary’s characters, Henry Higgins, Ramona Quimby, and Henry’s dog Ribsy stand there. When asked what she was most proud of in her 100 years, Cleary said “the fact that children love my books.” In 2014 an elementary school in Portland, Oregon was renamed the Beverly Cleary School.
In her second memoir, My Own Two Feet, Cleary writes about being brought up in a middle-class, protestant family. Her mother was ever watchful that she wouldn’t “grow bad”. There was no library in Yamhill. Consequently, her mother began a lending library.
At age 6, the family moved to Portland where she began elementary school. She had difficulty reading early on and was placed in the Blackbirds reading group! She found reading boring due in part to the boring stories written for children at that time.
In third grade, she found a book that struck a cord and she found she loved reading and writing short stories. A sixth grade teacher told Cleary’s class, that she should write children’s books when she grew up. She entered Chaffey Junior College in Ontario, California at the time of the Depression, as it offered lower tuition.
Later, she applied and was accepted to the University of California at Berkely. She struggled to make ends meet throughout her college years during the Depression determined to make her way and not ask her parents for money.
She held many jobs during those penny-pinching years including working as a chambermaid and a seamstress but always planning on becoming a writer. She graduated with a BA in 1938. It was also here where she met Clarence Cleary, her future husband, at a college dance.
She went on to earn a degree in librarianship at the University of Washington graduating with a second BA degree in library science. She began work as a librarian but always had aspired to be a writer. As a librarian she found story telling to be something she excelled at and later prompted her to begin a writing career.
She was also inspired by a comment from a young boy asking, “Where are the books about kids like us?” She served as a children’s librarian in Yakima, Washington until 1940 and then as the post librarian at the US Army Hospital in Oakland, California from 1942 to 1945. She also worked at Sathe Gate Book Shop in Berkely before becoming a full-time writer for children.
In 1940, she married Clarence Cleary and later in 1955 gave birth to twins, Malcolm and Marianne. On April 22, 2021 after her death, the United States Senate passed a resolution “ honoring the life and legacy of award-winning children’s author, Beverly Cleary.” It was sponsored by Sen. Ron Wyden, of Oregon, Cleary’s home state.