The next Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. The meeting is open to all members.
Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary meets Feb. 13
Most Popular
Articles
- Already charged with DQ break-in, Faribault man faces felonies in 5 more cases
- Mayo doc: Influenza a 'much greater concern' in Minnesota than coronavirus
- Dennis Burgess
- Dennis K. Burgess
- Michael P. Forcelle
- Faribault Woolen Mill to merge with Twin Cities startup company
- COURT REPORT: Felony DWI charges filed against two women
- Hy-Vee no longer open 24 hours come Monday
- Building relationships is Teacher of the Year nominee's specialty
- Kay Fahey
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.