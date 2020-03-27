Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the Rice County Solid Waste Facility remains closed to the public until further notice. The Rice County Solid Waste Facility will continue to be open for licensed haulers.
Rice County has licensed haulers that service all areas of the county. Please contact a Licensed Hauler if you are in need of services. Listed below are the solid waste aulers that are currently licensed to operate within Rice County:
Archambault Bros Disposal: 507-334-8910
City & Lakes Disposal: 507-334-4465
Dick's Sanitation: 952-469-2239
Flom Disposal: 507-334-5767
Waste Management: 1-800-841-5887 or 1-800-777-8408
Per Minnesota State Statutes and Rules, it is still illegal to burn, bury or dump trash and other waste products in or upon any public highway or public lands to include ditches and other areas even during this pandemic.