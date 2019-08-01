Twenty-seven children entering grades kindergarten through six have participated in the annual Camp Invention program hosted in Faribault Monday through Friday this week.
With an emphasis on entrepreneurship, Roosevelt Elementary School hosts this year's camp. Two instructors and two leadership interns in high school and college have guided students in four modules each day.
Camp Director Connie Hart listed the modules this year as Innovation Force, which teaches children about patenting products; DIY Orbot, which allows kids to program a robot; Farm Tech and Deep Sea Mystery.
Camp Invention is an international STEM program that engages students in over 1,600 camps worldwide.