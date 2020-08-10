Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn recently announced that the MSA Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund of up to 15- $600 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 Sheriffs of the state of Minnesota.
Members of MSA give special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two or four year law enforcement degree colleges.
“The Board of Directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform” said Sheriff Dunn.
MSA recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice. MSA also recognizes some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.
The Scholarship Committee, in making its selection of awards, intends on achieving representation from all geographical areas of the state. Scholarship awards will be announced by Dec. 28 of this year. Application forms and a statement of procedures are available at the Rice County Sheriff’s Office or online at mnsheriffs.org.
Scholarships are due to the Sheriff’s Office no later than 4 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2020 and must include the application accompanied by original college transcripts from the college or university attended by the applicant.
Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories:
1. Mandated POST Skills Program.
2. In their second year of a two year law enforcement program.
3. In their third or fourth year of a four year college criminal justice program. In order to qualify, students must have completed at least one year of the two year program or two years of a four year program