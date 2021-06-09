Faribault area children ages 18 and under can pick up free meal packs this summer, starting June 17. The weekly meal packs include enough food for four days of meals.
The meal packs will be distributed on Thursdays at 6 p.m. from the west parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church, 530 4th St. NW, in Faribault, the church is across from McDonald’s, and the parking lot is across from Walgreens.
The weekly program runs through Aug. 26 and is funded by the Youthprise Nutrition Program, with support from Trinity Lutheran Church and Faribault Youth Investment.
For more information, contact Becky Ford at becky@faribaultyouthinvestment.org.