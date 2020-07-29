Today in History - July 29

The U.S. president and some 7,000 spectators gather to watch the Wright brothers demonstrate their military flyer for the second time to the U.S. Army at Fort Myer, Va., on July 30, 1909. Orville Wright took First Lt. Benjamin D. Foulois as observer on a 10-mile cross country flight to Shuter’s Hill, Alexandria, Va., and back, completing all the terms of the sale for the world’s first military plane. The Wright brothers were paid the contract price of $25,000 and a $5,000 bonus for exceeding the required speed. Standing near the propellers are Lt. Foulois, left, and Wilbur Wright. At the tail end are Lt. Frank P. Lahm, left, and Orville Wright. (AP Photo)