Faribault YouthBank is looking for high school age students to join a virtual informational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 hosted by Northfield YouthBank, members to learn about becoming a YouthBank member.
Youthbank is an organization that helps other youth in the community by awarding anywhere from $800 to $5,000 per award. Members receive training in September, and then go on to make the decisions on how to award the money.
Those interested in attending the meeting should fill out the Google Form found at bit.ly/faribaultyouthbank, by 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.