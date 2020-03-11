Ninth Grade Academy students gathered in the performing arts center Friday for the fourth-annual Ninth Grade Academy Awards.
Faribault High School's Ninth Grade Academy is an intervention program that provides additional targeted academic support for Faribault High School ninth-graders. The positive results were on display Friday as nearly half of students participating in the academy received awards for maintaining grade-point averages of 2.5 or higher.
Awards host, Assistant Principal Joe Sage, congratulated the students for their hard work and noted that, during the first semester, academy students once again greatly increased their number of passing grades and decreased their total failing grades.
Academy department leaders were on stage to hand out the following awards, along with Sage, Superintendent Todd Sesker and Freddy Falcon.
Invested Award — Suhayla Ahmed, Cameron Vold and Abraham Fellner
Academic Strides 2.5-2.999 GPA — Trent Bauer, Jayda Dulac, Wyatt Gehrke, Levi Kirby, Pierceson Miller, Gigi Hullet, Jocelyn Jaramillo Orbe, Giles Jones, Sky Jenkins, Teryn Rieken, Mubashar Sahardid, Sophie Sanders, Kayley Magedanz, Comfort Sonpon, Kinsey Sterling, Danny Seals and Alexis Zepeda
On Track for College Benefits 3.0-3.5 GPA — Blake Craig, Ilyas Noor, Kristopher Quintero, Mauricio Martinez, Jesse Herrley and Jason Tino Quila
On Track for College Scholarships 3.5+ GPA — Nicholas Kaderlik
Perfect Attendance — Jayda Dulac and Wyatt Gehrke,
English Academic Excellence Awards — Trent Bauer, Teryn Rieken, Sky Jenkins and Kejuan Thompson
Physical Science Academic Excellence Awards — Ibrahim Ahmed, Austin Giese, Jocelyn Jaramillo Orbe, Jesse Herrley, Sadia Ali, Comfort Sonpon, Pyper Vold and Kristopher Quintero
World History Academic Excellence Awards — Mauricio Martinez, Mubashar Sahardid, Gigi Hullet, Jayda Dulac and Danny Seals
Literacy — Comfort Sonpon, Jocelyn Jaramillo Orbe, Mauricio Martinez, Sadia Ali, Susanna Gonzalez and Bryan Robb
Academy Falcon Awards — Jesse Herrley and Abigail Rivera
Empower Awards — Pierceson Miller and Amino Tarar
Engage Awards — Mauricio Martinez and Teryn Rieken
Energize — Hunter Martinez and Hamdi Farah