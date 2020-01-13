Age-specific educational programs are offered in the morning and afternoon on Friday, Jan. 24 for ages four to 14, $10 per students — $8 for members. Pre-registration is required.
Winter Birds, 10:30 a.m. to noon, learn how and why some birds stay in Minnesota year-round.
Snowshoeing and Kicksledding, 12:30 to 2 p.m., learn about the history and technique of these fun forms of winter transportation.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at www.rbnc.org.