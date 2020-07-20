The 6th annual Run Baby Run event, to benefit Pregnancy Options, will be held Aug. 8 with modifications to keep participants safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration will be held from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m. at River Valley Church, 722 Ravine St. Social distancing will be practiced at the registration table and masks are optional.
All participants will begin their event as soon as they are registered, as there will be no group start this year.
Events include a 10K for $35, a 5K run at $30 and a one-mile stroll for $20.
There will be no activities for children, no snacks for participants and no awards to be handed out. Water will be available. Pregnancy Options encourages families to come together to participate as there are so few activities this year for families.
Register at bit.ly/6thannualrunbabyrun or pick up a paper form at the Pregnancy Options Center, 18 W Second St. (next to Village Theater).