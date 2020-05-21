The Active Aging Programs, of Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, is now offering the Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop series online at no cost. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a free interactive group workshop providing tools to help family caregivers develop self-care strategies to better manage the unique challenges they face.
Participants will learn strategies to better handle the unique caregiver challenges they face, as well as how to improve self-care, reduce stress, communicate more effectively, make tough decisions, and reduce feelings of guilt, anger, and depression. Participants receive support from trained leaders and benefit from meeting other caregivers who are participating in the workshop.
The Powerful Tools for Caregivers Workshop is an evidence-based education program offering a unique combination of elements. The six-session workshop curriculum has been shown to improve management of emotions, increased confidence in coping with caregiver demands, and use of community resources and local services.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop will be provided via Zoom video-conference. Participants must have access to the internet and have a personal computer, laptop or tablet device with a camera, microphone and speakers. Detailed instructions to help participants access the Zoom video-conference will be available, as well as one-to-one phone calls to work through specific technical challenges. Weekly online sessions will be 90-minutes long and are intended for caregivers of adults with chronic-conditions. Participants should have a quiet space where they can participate in the program without distractions to other participants on the video-conference.
Registration is now being accepted and space is limited. The Powerful Tools for Caregivers online workshop will begin on Wednesday, June 24 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Classes will be held for six consecutive Wednesdays through July 29, and participants should attend each weekly session. Space is limited. To register or for additional information, contact Michael Maas at (507) 450-1518.