Rice County Public Health is hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3:15 to 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26 at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 NW Third St., for anyone 12 years and older. Enter on the south side of the building.
Adolescents under 18 years old who attend must have parent/guardian consent via pre-registration. Parents are strongly encouraged to attend the vaccination clinic with their student.
Vaccine is free. Pre-registration strongly encouraged, however walk-in appointments will be available.
Online registration to make an appointment and give consent is on the Rice County Public Health website at co.rice.mn.us/528/COVID-19-VACCINE-INFORMATION.
Call Rice County Public Health at 507-332-5910, 507-332-5922, 507-332-5928, or 507-332-5966 for assistance with registering online.