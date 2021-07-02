The Faribault School Board on Monday approved Cora Packard-Emery as the district’s new Area Learning Center coordinator.
Packard-Emery previously taught at the ALC from 2009-16. She has since served as teaching and learning coordinator and assistant director at the Cannon River STEM School.
“I am blessed to have the opportunity to serve the students and community of Faribault doing what I love! Being able to provide a different avenue of learning for students and seeing them find their confidence and then graduating, is extremely rewarding,” Packard-Emery said. “Working with teachers and staff that are equally passionate about providing the support and encouragement our students need is an additional bonus to making this the best place to work.”
Packard-Emery earned her bachelor's in Ecology and Environmental Sciences at Minnesota State University, Mankato where she also completed her 7-12 Life Science teaching licensure. She received her master's in Education at St. Mary’s University (St. Paul) and her K-12 principal license from Hamline University.
As ALC coordinator, Packard-Emery hopes to expand options and opportunities for students.
“I hope to continue the legacy that the community has come to know the Faribault ALC for; by moving the ALC back to its sustainable student population by working with the Faribault High School and surrounding communities, and in so continuing to help students achieve graduation, including to continue to focus on providing post graduation career and college options and to further expand the PSEO programming,” she said.
Packard-Emery lives on a hobby farm in Waseca with her husband, Nathan. They have a blended family with six children and three grandchildren. She enjoys kayaking, hiking, traveling, camping and snowboarding.