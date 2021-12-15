Ruth's House is a Faribault nonprofit that provided housing in a safe, supportive and healing environment for women and children in crisis.

•Sleds

•Twin sheet sets

•Meat

•Caffeinated Coffee

•Adult winter Hats and Gloves

•Winter Coats/Snow Pants Size Med & Large

•Bed side rail that clips to bed frame

•Riding Lawn Mower

•Gift cards from local grocery stores

Thank you to the Rice County community for their generosity in helping families at Ruth's House. Instructions for Ruth's House donation drop-offs- Please leave inside the bin by the front door. Days and hours to drop off are Mondays 1pm-3pm and Thursdays 4pm-6pm

