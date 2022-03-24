Mica Anders will present her research about early African Americans in Southeast Minnesota at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at the Rice County Historical Society Museum, Thursday, March 31. Reservations are encouraged.
Over the last year, Anders has been a Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery’s History Fellow. Anders conducted research in many Southeastern Minnesota counties, including Rice County. She looked through archives, photo collections, school records and more for footprints of the many African Americans who made this corner of Minnesota their home in the 19th century.
During Anders’ initial research included looking through decades of US Census records she identified more than 70 African American men and women who called Rice County their home between 1857 and 1875. They were farmers, laborers, students and business owners living in Northfield, Faribault and Walcott.
This program will be held at the Rice County Historical Society at 1814 NW Second Ave., Faribault. For more information or to make a reservation, please call us at 507-332-2121.
An exhibit featuring some of Anders’ findings is on display at the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery in Minneapolis. Go to faribault.com to read a previous Faribault Daily News story about Anders’ work.