Nick Ehlers — “Nick is not afraid to try out the language and play with it in class. He has a playful spirit and works well with others. Spanish is not automatically easy for Nick but he does very well and this willingness to volunteer, try and ask questions serves him well.” —Barb Sorum
Jonathan Cap — “Jonathan deserves this award for being an outstanding student in not one, but two of my classes! He is the perfect student! He is quiet but will ask questions and share his answers and opinions when no one else will. He is very hard working and his excellent grades prove that.” —Tim Ehlers
Kylie Petricka — “Kylie is tremendously hard working young lady. She always goes above and beyond on all of here assignments by doing extra work whenever possible. Kylie is a very pleasant and cheerful person who is a joy to have in class. She is also very willing to help other students.” —Josh Almen
Jordyn Hummel — “Jordyn does a great job every day in class. Even when she is not feeling well, she puts forth her best effort and constantly leads by example by singing out and showing respectful rehearsal etiquette. Concert Choir would not be the same without you, Jordyn!” —Jonah Heinen
Adiel Acuna — “Adiel has been working very hard to do well in school. He contributes to our class discussions regularly. He helps with classroom management and tells other students to “pay attention” or “I’m trying to listen.” He’s so respectful in his interactions with e and has been a leader in the class.” Stacy Fox
Jada Paquette — “Jada has been an all—star in chemistry! She asks questions when she needs help, is able to help other students, and truly has a strong understanding of the content. I love having her in class and our random conversations.” —Erika Frear
Megan Kline — “Megan demonstrates every aspect of Falcon PRIDE in class. She is a junior in a college-level course, and is doing an exceptional job. She is always positive, willing to bring a new perspective to class discussions, and is prepared to academically engage every day. Thanks for being an awesome Falcon, Megan!” —Elizabeth Daniels
Nasro Abdi — “Nasro is very determined to succeed in math class. She is constantly collaborating with her peers and asking questions to deepen her understanding. If she does not understand something right away she is determined to keep trying until she succeeds. Her hard work is paying off and it shows through her increasing math test scores!” —Claire Boatman
Cael Casteel — “One of the best kids in the school. Always has a great attitude. Always there to help. Always being a positive leader. Such a pleasure to have in class.” —Peter Rhodes