Faribault Rotarian George Wickstrom and Rotary International presented Becky Ford and Father Henry Doyle with Paul Harris awards. Rotarians accumulate Paul Harris points through their donations and can use those points to honor community members who practice the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.” Pictured are George Wickstrom with the recipients. (Photos courtesy of Rotary Club)
Local community members receive Paul Harris awards
