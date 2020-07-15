River Bend Nature Center (RBNC) will host its annual meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault at the amphitheater with physical distancing.
A Google Meet link will also be provided for those who would like to participate from home or in the event of inclement weather. The link can be found on the main page of the website, rbnc.org. River Bend will release its 2019 Annual Report, members will elect candidates to the Board of Directors, and learn about the state of River Bend Nature Center.
Those interested in becoming a member can join at rbnc.membership. Call 507-332-7151 or email rbncinfo@rbnc.org if you plan to attend. The slate of candidates for election is available at rbnc.org.