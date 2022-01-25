...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Wind chills early this morning range from 25 to 40 below zero,
coldest across western Minnesota. Some modification is expected
late this morning and afternoon, but air temperatures will drop
into the -20s tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight
and wind chills are expected to drop to around 40 below across
much of Minnesota, and as cold as 30 to 35 below in the metro and
across western Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect through 9 AM this morning
for west central Minnesota. Another Wind Chill Warning is in
effect tonight and early Wednesday across central and southern
Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill
Advisory remains in effect for the Twin Cities metro and western
Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until midnight
CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
