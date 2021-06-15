Enjoy a virtual performance by Siama with feel-good sounds from the Heart of Africa at 10:30 a.m. Friday on the library’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/BuckhamMemorialLibrary). The video will be available through June 24.
On this musical journey to Africa, Siama plays guitar and traditional instruments like Mbira and Balafon while Dallas Johnson encourages everyone to sing along to happy songs in Kikongo, Lingala & English and shares stories that bring Siama's rural homeland to life. This project is made possible with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the people of Minnesota for Library Legacy activities.
Register to join us for an after party with Siama & Dallas on Zoom at 11 a.m on the same day. Email Ms. Deni at dbuendorf@selco.info to get the link.