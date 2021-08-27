With Labor Day right around the corner, that means it is time to think about back to school. Whether your child is completing remote learning from home or returning to the school setting, this means a lot less moving around and a lot more sitting in class and lugging heavy backpacks around. With these demands comes an increase in postural dysfunction. Kids often slouch in their chairs and hunch when carrying a heavy backpack, but these motions can have an effect on their posture down the road leading to long term bad posture.
In order to avoid the downward spiral of poor posture, leading to movement dysfunctions, leading to increased risk of pain and injury and even degeneration later in life, there are some steps kids should take to help combat the effects of bad school habits. Here are some tips:
Teach them the 90-90-90 rule for sitting posture:
● When seated, kids should have a 90 degree angle at their hips, knees & ankles with feet flat on the floor.
● Table height should be no more than 1-2 inches above bent elbows.
● Any higher and the child will have to “scrunch” their shoulders creating tension in the neck and trapezius muscles.
● Any lower and the child will hunch over to rest their forearms on the table. Although it may not be feasible to expect a child to hold this position throughout the day, you will want to cue them as much as possible. The more they strengthen these small postural muscles, the more that good posture will become a habit.
Fitting their backpack correctly:
1. Choose a padded backpack, and look for wide shoulder straps to help disperse the weight over greater surface area
2. Pick the correct size, you do not want an oversized backpack
3. Load the backpack to no more than 15-20 percent of the child’s weight (American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons)
4. Put the heavier items closer to the body
5. If the backpack is too heavy and you can’t remove items, consider a backpack with wheels
6. Wear both straps. Using only one strap will put all the weight on one shoulder and one side of the body. Wearing both straps creates a more even weight distribution.
7. Tighten the straps so the backpack is snug on the back. You do not want the backpack sagging below the hips, which tends to pull the child backward, causing them to hunch their backs to lean forward.
Proper posture is a fundamental aspect of a child’s health that cannot be overlooked. Their posture is the structural framework of their body, they will have their posture forever, and it will be with them everywhere they go!