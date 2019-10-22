John and Debbie Becker, Mary Savina and Allene Moesler were named Cannon River Champions at the Cannon River Watershed Partnership (CRWP) Cider on the Cannon celebration in Dundas on Oct. 10th.
“Cannon River Champions are people who have been leaders in the community who have used their skills to clean and protect our rivers, lakes and drinking water,” said CRWP Executive Director Kristi Pursell.
John and Debbie Becker plant cover crops and they no-till plant soybeans and strip-till plant corn. Their cover crops build soil organic matter, improving soil biology, keeping the soil in the field and the nutrients in the soil, and ultimately out of the Cannon River.
“We believe in soil and water conservation because we want to be good stewards of the land so it can be used by future generations,” John and Debbie said. “It feels good to know that we are doing the right thing to the soil, and it’s fun to watch the soil change for the better. We can’t keep shipping the dirt down to the Gulf of Mexico. We have to start taking care of it here.”
The Beckers' conservation land use practices lead to cleaner water and a more profitable farm.
Mary Savina is a Carleton College professor who teachers geology, geomorphology, environmental geology, geology of soils, and hydrology along the banks of the Cannon River. She has volunteered her own as well as her students’ research time to examine dam removal, soil and agricultural practices in our area, as well as groundwater and the geothermal installation at Carleton among many, many other projects over her more than 40-year career in the watershed.
This past summer she helped CRWP secure a student worker to help with our “Year of Water” and the “We Are Water” exhibit that visited the Weitz Center on the Carleton College campus.
Allene Moesler was the first full-time executive director of the Cannon River Watershed Partnership (1992-2000). During her tenure, Moesler helped CRWP develop our credibility with city residents and rural landowners, and created watershed-wide water plans. She led CRWP in the early days by chiming in as a local expert on sometimes thorny policy matters, and she began the tradition of partnering with local college professors and high school teachers. One of those groups of students in Northfield discovered such high amounts of fecal coliform bacteria in the Cannon River that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency stepped in and required the city of Dundas to hook into the Northfield Wastewater Treatment facility.
Cannon River Watershed Partnership is thrilled to honor these leaders in southeastern Minnesota and is proud to be a local leader for clean water.
Founded in 1990, CRWP uses educational programs, conservation projects and hands-on activities to give people the knowledge, skills and opportunities to “make clean water happen” in southeastern Minnesota. To learn more about CRWP’s clean water projects and programs, visit www.crwp.net.