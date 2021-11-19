River Bend Nature Center announced Friday the receipt of a $10,000 grant from the XcCel Energy Foundation to assist with continued restoration of woodland habitat on 26 acres to remove buckthorn and other invasive species to improve species diversity.
In addition, these funds make it possible for River Bend Nature Center to engage the community with volunteer opportunities and conservation education through mid-2022.
It is especially important at River Bend Nature Center to keep areas around where the federally endangered dwarf trout lily has been found free from the competition these invasive species place on the habitat.
Addressing invasive species is not a quick or inexpensive process and requires about seven year of intensive work and planning with continued attention for decades to be successful and allow a variety of native vegetation and wildlife to succeed.
“River Bend Nature Center has many areas that are ecologically important with features of our natural heritage that are at risk of disappearing if we do not act. We have to do what we can to preserve what is found here - both for nature and for the education and enjoyment of generations of future visitors,” stated Breanna Wheeler, executive director of RBNC. She continued, “We are grateful for the investment by Xcel Energy Foundation to help make these critical activities possible.”