Kelsey Kuball, of the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown FFA Chapter, was one of many earning their American FFA degrees on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Minnesota FFA recipients in 2021 were recognized as part of the final day of the National FFA Convention and Expo, held Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Students invest in work-based agricultural projects throughout their FFA membership and earn the degree after receiving their State FFA degree, holding active FFA membership for at least the last three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural experience. Community service, leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement are also required.
Minnesota students and supporters attending the National FFA Convention will find opportunities to connect with other members, explore college and career options, engage in leadership and personal development experiences, compete and earn recognition. Students can participate in days of service, educational tours or entertainment at hypnotists, rodeos and concerts.