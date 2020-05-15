Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Rice County Solid Waste Facility is transitioning to limited modified operations for self-haulers. This option will only be available for Rice County resident/property owners.
The county continues to strongly recommend contacting a licensed hauler for your waste disposal needs. Rice County has licensed haulers that service all areas of the county. Contact a licensed hauler if you are in need of services. The list below are the Solid Waste Haulers that are currently licensed to operate within Rice County:
ARCHAMBAULT BROS. DISPOSAL – (507)334-8910
CITY & LAKES DISPOSAL – (507)334-4465
DICK’S SANITATION – (952)469-2239
FLOM DISPOSAL – (507)334-5767
WASTE MANAGEMENT – 1-800-841-5887 or 1-800-777-8408
If you are a Rice County resident/property owner and absolutely need to dispose of your solid waste at the Rice County Solid Waste Facility without the use of a licensed hauler, you must make an appointment and any fee items must be pre-paid for online with credit/debit card or e-check. Appointment times will be scheduled in a morning and afternoon window of time (8-11 a.m., 1-3 p.m.). Staff will do their best to accommodate the preferred date and time but cannot guarantee your first preference.
Appointments may be made by sending an email to SWAppts@co.rice.mn.us or by calling 507-332-6833. Information needed will include name, address, materials to be disposed of and amount, type of vehicle waste will be brought in, preferred date to bring and indicate morning or afternoon. Please do not show up at the facility until staff has confirmed your appointment and you have pre-paid for any fee items. Once the appointment is confirmed staff will direct you to our online payment system for any fee items that you may have. If you need assistance with the pre-pay online system, please contact staff prior to arrival.
A valid ID or property tax statement along with the printed itemized receipt for fee items will be required at gate check-in. Customers will be required to remain in their vehicles until they are at their unloading area. We ask that customers practice social distancing and wear masks at the unloading areas. Customers must unload their own items in the designated area. No staff assistance will be provided for unloading. Please note that wait times may be long even with a scheduled appointment as only so many customers will be allowed in the designated unloading areas at a time. The office will be closed to all self-haulers; therefore, it is important that an appointment time is confirmed and payment is made online prior to arrival.
The safety and health of our county residents, contractors and employees is our primary concern. While unfortunate, modifying our Solid Waste self-hauler operations this year is necessary to our collective efforts to combat COVID-19 and protect public health.
More information can be found at www.co.rice.mn.us/207/solid-waste-facility. Questions can be directed to rcsolidwaste@co.rice.mn.us or 507-332-6833.