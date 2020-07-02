As of July 2, Rice County has had 827 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a continuation of widespread community transmission.
A press release from Rice County states celebrating Independence Day this year will need to be different due to the pandemic. County leaders urge the public to celebrate in a safe manner in order to protect their family, friends and community:
Wear a cloth face covering if in public, maintain physical distancing of six feet, wash your hands often, and stay home if you are sick.
As always, be careful around fireworks, closely supervise recreational water activities, and remember to buckle up and drive safely on the roadways.
As a reminder, COVID testing is widely available for those who have symptoms or think they have had an exposure. To find a local testing site, go to: mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations. Current Minnesota guidance for social gatherings can be found at: staysafe.mn.gov/individuals-families/social-gatherings.jsp
"Public Health wants everyone to have a safe, enjoyable holiday weekend, while avoiding illness and accidental injury," the release states. "Happy Fourth of July! Stay Safe Minnesota! Stay Safe Rice County!"