Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD SNOW EXPECTED TODAY... .SNOW WILL DEVELOP AND MOVE FROM WEST TO EAST ACROSS THE AREA TODAY. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE AREA NORTH OF I-90 FOR WIDESPREAD SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE, PARTICULARLY ALONG AND JUST SOUTH OF THE I-94 CORRIDOR. THE AFTERNOON COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED, SO PLAN FOR ADDITIONAL TRAVEL TIME. MIXED PRECIPITATION, INCLUDING FREEZING DRIZZLE, IS POSSIBLE TOWARD THE END OF THE EVENT THIS EVENING, AND NEAR I-90 WHERE A MIXTURE WITH RAIN IS MORE LIKELY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WET SNOW EXPECTED, ALONG WITH A BRIEF PERIOD OF MIXED PRECIPITATION. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&