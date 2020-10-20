All are invited aboard for a virtual tour of the 28 impactful programs that receive funding from Rice County Area United Way from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 via Zoom.
Short videos, images and brief overviews will show the impact across the community of a donation to Rice County Area United Way. Focus areas include education and youth success, health and a healthy community and financial stability/basic needs.
Register at forms.gle/zXTdhwPsoZMw9RiA8 to receive the Zoom link.
The presentation will be recorded and made available to view afterwards at ricecountyunitedway.org for those unable to attend.