The Faribault High School Math team begins its season on Monday, Oct. 19. Practice begins at 3:15 p.m. in Room B111. Practices will be held Mondays and Thursdays through mid-February. Team members are asked to attend at least once per week and can also attend virtually via Google Meet.
This year the team will be led by new head coach Auna Nelson. She’s a second-year math teacher at FHS and is excited for the opportunity to work with students outside of class.
“I wanted to have another opportunity to get to know my students more outside of the classroom, as well as meet new students who I do not have! I’m very grateful for the position and am already excited to get this season started next week,” Nelson said. “My goals for the team is to have a higher score improvement compared to past year, and most importantly is to have fun.”
About 10 students participated on the Math team last year. Nelson hopes to have at least that many students, if not more, this year. She encourages any student to stop by Monday and try it out, and emphasizes that there are no prerequisites for being part of the team.
The team’s practice and meet schedule can be found on its Schoology page. All meets will be held virtually this year. Students will have opportunities to compete individually and in team events.
“Too often when people hear the words “math” and “team” put together, they get a rush of anxiety and nervousness,” Nelson said. “I want people to know that even though the Math Team does compete in the Math League competitions, we are here to do some math, support each other, and have fun.”