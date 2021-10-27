401 people have died on Minnesota roads since Jan. 1 compared to 322 last year at this time, according to preliminary figures from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety provided Monday.
The state reported its 400th traffic death (preliminary) on Oct. 23rd. This is the earliest date the state reached 400 traffic fatalities since 2007 when Minnesota reached 400 deaths on Oct. 16, 2007.
But even that figure needs to be corrected as former Northfield pastor Fr. Denny Dempsey was killed Monday as he rode his bicycle near Rosemount.
The first 401 traffic fatalities include:
• 62 motorcyclists compared with 60 reported this time last year.
• 46 pedestrians compared with 36 reported this time last year.
• 7 bicyclists compared with 10 reported this time last year.
•For the first 401 traffic fatalities, preliminary information shows:
• 130 speed-related deaths compared with 98 this time last year (33 percent increase).
• 104 alcohol-related deaths compared with 112 this time last year (7 percent decrease).
• 18 distracted-related deaths compared with 28 this time last year (36 percent decrease).
• 85 unbelted motorist deaths compared with 83 this time last year (2 percent increase).
“All of the work we have done to reduce traffic fatalities on our roads during the past 15 years has been wiped away with the selfish decisions by many on our roads,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Until early 2020, we had been seeing a steady decline in traffic deaths, but for whatever reason, people are ignoring the rule of the law, putting themselves and innocent motorists in harms-way. Until every motorist takes responsibility for their own actions, we’ll continue to see the carnage on our roads.”