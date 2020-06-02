With River Bend's many visitors, volunteers and staff in mind and in response to recommendations of the Minnesota Department of Health, Governor Walz, and Minnesota DNR for outdoor recreation programs, River Bend Nature Center has modified programming and adopted new policies for all in person programming through at least August 2020.
The Interpretive Center building remains closed to the public. Staff will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as needed to comply with state regulations and recommendations.
Upcoming programs:
• Adult Book Club — 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June, 4, 11 and 13. The club will meet virtually to discuss the book of the month. In June, read and discuss “The Big Marsh: The Story of a Lost Landscape” by Sherri Register.
Open to all adults. The River Bend Book club fee is Free in June and July. Pre-registration is required for this program in order to receive the meeting links.
• Hike and Hygge — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Join a naturalist for an easy hike around River Bend and take time to stop and ask questions along the way. These will be hour long sessions with a maximum of two people per session.
Open to all ages. The Hike and Hygge fee is $5 per person — Free for River Bend members. Preregistration is required for this program by Wednesday, June 10.
• Virtual Class: All About Plants — from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 12. Learn about plant needs and life cycles as you compare and contrast plants on a virtual hike through the forest with a River Bend Naturalist.
Open to ages 4 to 14 years old. The All About Plants fee is $5 per person — Free for River Bend members. Pre-registration is required for this program by Thursday, June 11. Upon registration, participants will be emailed the link for the class meeting.
For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.