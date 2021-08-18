From tornadoes, flooding, heat, snow-forced road accidents and freezing rain, when first responders are stretched so thin, local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members are called in to help.
The CERT program educates individuals about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area. The local CERT training is germane to the local area, providing basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, disaster psychological and medical operations. CERT is a nationwide program, so if anyone traveling and finds themselves in a disaster, they can be prepared, but only if they are properly trained. Being responsible is the best way to being prepared.
Each individual and family have unique circumstances that pertain to them. No two individuals or families are exactly the same. Young families may have babies, therefore, special food, clothing will be required, whereas an elderly couple may have mobility issues. Single individuals are just as vulnerable as families. Everyone needs to assess what they will need if there is loss of electricity or water for any period of time.
If your organization, church or business wants the free group training, specific arrangements can be made. While CERT is always looking for more individuals, obtaining the training is more important because it is likely those who take it will need less assistance.
Individuals/groups interested in the fall/winter training session are encouraged to contact Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst at 507-333-0396 or Debra Petersen, trained CERT instructor at 507-332-0294.