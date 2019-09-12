The Christdala Church Preservation and Cemetery Association is having its annual fall worship service and open house at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 to celebrate its 142nd anniversary since the founding of the Christdala congregation in 1877.
The church was built in 1878 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The church officially disbanded in 1966 but has been well-maintained. This service is non-denominational, and everyone is welcome to attend and participate in Communion.
Reverend Ralph Baumgartner from St. Paul will be officiating. Andrea Een, a retired music professor from St. Olaf College, will once again be the pianist/organist. Andreau studied the nine-string Hardanger fiddle in Norway and is also a poet and composer of fiddle tunes. She has agreed to bring her fiddle and play a few tunes. There will be refreshments and a time of fellowship on the grounds following the service.
The church is located 1 mile west of Millersburg at 4761 Millersburg Boulevard (County Road 1).
The Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum will also be open on Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. The old, one-room school, District No. 20, was built in 1881. It served as a school for the children of the early settlers in the area, many of whom were Swedish. The school was closed in 1955 and consolidated into the Northfield school district. Forest Township later used it as a town hall. After building a new town hall, the township sold it to Christdala in 2007. Since that time, Christdala Preservation has filled it with many artifacts and photos from the church, school, Millersburg and the surrounding area, as well as maps, farming tools and household items. There is something of interest for everyone—whether you have a history with Christdala and Millersburg or not. There is also a great deal of information regarding the village and church’s connection to the James-Younger Gang bank robbery in Northfield.
The school is in Millersburg 2 miles west of I-35W at 3300 Millersburg Boulevard (County Road 1).
For more information about Christdala, visit christdala.com.