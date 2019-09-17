Nerstrand UMC's Fall Festival is set from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct 5. The event includes a sale of a large selection of unique gift baskets and home decor. Also, for sale will be baked goods, produce, clothing and a hearty lunch of hot beef sandwiches, vegetable beef soup, chicken wild rice soup, potato salad and homemade pie.
Nerstrand UMC Fall Festival is Oct. 5
- Suzanne Rook
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- COURT REPORT: Four Faribault family members face drug charges
- I-35 repairs From Faribault to Elko New Market begin this month
- Met-Con's McDonough leaves behind a considerable legacy
- Faribault assistant principal resigns to take Lakeville job
- Sheriff asking for help to find runaway Kenyon student
- David Becher
- Minnesota's 'killer grandma' may have been texting from dead husband's phone
- How opioids, meth have forced Minnesota counties to rethink foster care
- Marijuana in Minnesota: Legalization issue sparks fierce debate
- Taste of Faribault offers something for everyone
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.