Nerstrand UMC's Fall Festival is set from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct 5. The event includes a sale of a large selection of unique gift baskets and home decor. Also, for sale will be baked goods, produce, clothing and a hearty lunch of hot beef sandwiches, vegetable beef soup, chicken wild rice soup, potato salad and homemade pie.

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments