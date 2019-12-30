The Izaak Walton League’s (Ikes) Owatonna chapter and its Upper Mississippi River Initiative (UMRI) will host a workshop on mitigating flood damage to water and soil from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center on 1546 58th St. SW, Owatonna.
Confirmed speakers include Minnesota cover crop farmer-experts Tom Cotter and Myron Sylling, and George Boody of the Land Stewardship Project (LSP), which is also a co-sponsor. Speakers will address why no-till fields need cover crops to battle erosion, including conservation in rental agreements, the role of livestock, 260-bushel corn, and how soil health pays the bills.
Additional co-sponsors include University of Minnesota Extension, League of Women Voters/Upper Mississippi River Region-Interleague Organization, and the Cannon River Watershed Partnership.
RSVP for lunch by contacting Gary Schwartz, presike1@live.com. A $5 donation will help offset the cost of the meal.
See umrinitiative.org/about for more information.