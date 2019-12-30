Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.