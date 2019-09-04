The Faribault School Board has approved two new hires, Olivia Sage as the early childhood coordinator and Julia Jelen has been named Faribault Public Schools’ as the health coordinator.
In her new role, Sage will oversee the staff and operations of the early childhood, family education and early childhood special education programs.
Sage majored in Early Childhood Education at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul. She gained classroom experience as a second-grade teacher in St. Paul schools and a kindergarten teacher in Bloomington. She also directed a childcare center in Brooklyn Park and was a coordinator and creator of childhood programming for the city of Bloomington.
“I love working in early childhood because of the partnerships we get to create with young children and their families. We get to instill a love of learning at a young age that supports students academically, socially and emotionally,” she said.
Sage’s goal in her position is to continue to provide strong support for the early learning program and its staff.
“I will continue to build relationships, seek professional development, and create an environment that is culturally responsive and welcoming,” she said.
Sage lives in Burnsville with her son, Jackson, and her husband, Joe, who is an assistant principal at Faribault High School. She enjoys spending time baking with Jackson and staying busy with family activities.
Jelen is health coordinator
Jelen received her bachelor's from Aurora University in Illinois in 1995. She earned her certification in gastroenterology nursing in 2012 and her school nurse licensure this year.
“I love nursing because it’s a helping profession. At the end of the day, I like to feel like I’ve helped someone or something,” Jelen said. “I’m new to school nursing, but I hope to make up for it with hard work and enthusiasm! It helps that I’ve joined a strong, knowledgeable team!”
Outside of nursing, Jelen enjoys camping, bird-watching, gardening, and traveling to visit her five children and three grandchildren.