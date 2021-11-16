Are you considering a change in your current business entity structure? The South Central College Farm Business Management program is pleased to invite you to attend a practical and in-depth workshop on farm business entity structures. There is no cost to attend.
This seminar will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at the South Central College, Faribault Campus Event Center, 1225 Third St. SW.
Presented by University of Minnesota Extension, this four-hour workshop covers topics including:
• Types and characteristics of formal business entities
• Advantages and disadvantages of various formal business entities
• Formation, day-to-day operation, and taxation of various formal business entities
Pre-registration is required for an accurate meal count. Sign up at z.umn.edu/BusinessEntityWorkshop
Register by Nov. 19. If you have questions, contact Rob Holcomb at 507-337-2807 or holcombr@umn.edu.
Please note, masks will be required at this location per the facility’s policy.