As of July 2, Rice County has had 827 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 and it continues to see widespread community transmission. So far, the deaths of seven Rice County residents has been attributed to COVID-19.
Celebrating Independence Day this year will need to be different due to the pandemic. Please celebrate in a safe manner in order to protect your family, friends, and community.
Wear a cloth face covering if in public, maintain physical distancing of 6 feet, wash your hands often, and stay home if you are sick.
As always, be careful around fireworks, closely supervise recreational water activities, and remember to buckle up and drive safely on the roadways!
Public Health wants everyone to have a safe, enjoyable holiday weekend, while avoiding illness and accidental injury.
As a reminder, COVID testing is widely available for those who have symptoms or think they have had an exposure. To find a local testing site, go to mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations.
Current Minnesota guidance for social gatherings can be found at: staysafe.mn.gov/individuals-families/social-gatherings.jsp