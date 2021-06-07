Miss Morristown

Emma Kuball, center, was chosen as Miss Morristown during the city’s Dam Days festival Wednesday. Kuball, the daughter of Nate and Shannon Kuball, is a rising senior at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School. Karly Chmelik, daughter of John and Stacy Chmelik, was named 1st Princess. Kayci Le Mieux, the daughter of Andy and Shari Le Mieux, is the 2nd Princess. The three will represent the city during their year-long reign. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Duhme)
Little Miss Morristown

Willow Bauer, center the daughter of Jonah and Ashley Bauer, was crowned Little Miss Morristown 2021. Flanking Bauer are princesses Halle Spinler, daughter of Jeese and Hana Spinler, and Allison Ahlman, daughter of Ben and April Ahlman. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Duhme)

Recommended for you

Load comments