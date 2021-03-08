Faribault Rotary Club members honored by Polio Plus team

Charlie Cogan, co-chair of Rotary District 5960 Polio Plus team, recently attended the Faribault Rotary Club to honor members Dick Huston, George Wickstrom, Marv Schrader, Troy Dunn, Dave Green, Rod Mahler and Brenda DeMars for their recent contributions to help eliminate polio in the world. The Faribault club ranks as one of the top 10 Rotary clubs in the district.
When Rotary International took on the task of eliminating polio in the world, there were 350,000 case in 125 countries. After leading the effort to vaccinate billions of young children across every continent there are now less than 150 cases in two countries. In addition, the mechanism and training put in place to fight polio has since been used to fight Ebola and now COVID-19.