Mayo Clinic Health System is adding a Same Day Clinic to its services in Faribault and will reopen its Same Day Clinic in Owatonna Wednesday.
Patients are to call ahead to schedule an appointment at all Same Day Clinics; no walk-in appointments will be permitted. Mayo Clinic Health System’s Same Day Clinics offer appointments to patients ages 3 and older who need care for minor health concerns at short notice. Same Day Clinic patients will be seen by a physician, certified nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant to receive treatment for their ailments.
The Owatonna Same Day Clinic was temporarily closed while the clinic adapted to the new COVID-19 environment. Now, Mayo Clinic Health System is ready to open its Same Day Clinic again with new safety measures in place to protect all patients and visitors. Due to the popularity of the Same Day Clinic in Owatonna, Faribault will also begin offering this service to its patients.
Patients who would like to visit Owatonna or Faribault Same Day Clinic must first make an appointment online at mayoclinichealthsystem.org or by calling:
Owatonna: 507-451-1120 or 800-628-2538 (toll-free)
Faribault: 507-333-3300
Patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when making their appointment and those with COVID-19 symptoms will be directed to a COVID-19 testing site or other designated care facilities on its Mayo Clinic Health System campuses.
All Same Day Clinic patients and visitors are required to wear a mask during their visit. Patients can read about all safety precautions to expect during their visit at the Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site.
Locations and Hours
The Owatonna Same Day Clinic is at 2200 NW 26th St. NW, Owatonna. Hours will be Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Faribault Same Day Clinic is at 300 State Ave., Faribault. Hours will be: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other services at Mayo Clinic Health System – Faribault remain the same.
Treatments offered
• Same Day Clinic provides treatment for many minor health concerns including:
• Sprains, strains and simple fractures
• Scrapes and cuts
• Minor burns
• Skin conditions including rashes, poison ivy and insect bites
• Urinary tract infections
• Minor allergic reactions