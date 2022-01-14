The Rice SWCD Board of supervisors invites local constituents and partners to provide feedback about the current election framework that elects district supervisors. At their February board meeting, the board will discuss election options and will adopt a motion or a resolution to either maintain the current election framework or to put in place a schedule to adopt the authorized option.
Briefly, the options are as follows:
Option 1 (Supervisors elected at large – Minnesota Statute 103C.311 subd. 1) provides for the establishment of nominating districts that determine who will be on the general election ballot for vote by the general electorate of the county. These nominating districts have historically reflected the natural resource diversity of the county. They have not been focused on the distribution of population, but on distribution of supervisors geographically across the county so board members have a better chance at being physically closer to and personally aware of the natural resource issues across the county. Under this option, all eligible voters within the county may vote for all SWCD supervisors.
Option 2 (Supervisors elected by districts – Minnesota Statute 103C.311 subd. 2) provides discretionary authority for SWCDs (mandatory for SWCDs in the 7-county metro area), with the approval of the Board of Water and Soil Resources, to change from the current countywide election of supervisors to election by a nominating district. If an SWCD chooses to move to election by a district, the district boundaries must be drawn by the county board, in consultation with the SWCD board and then with approval by BWSR. The boundaries need to be compact, include only contiguous territory, and be substantially equal in population, and therefore reviewed after each decennial federal census. This option allows the number of supervisors to be greater than five in counties with more than five county commissioner districts, such as Dakota, Ramsey, Hennepin, and St. Louis. This option tends to reflect the distribution of the population.
Currently, Rice SWCD supervisors are elected through option one.
Local constituents and partners may provide feedback in several ways. Written comments can be sent to the Rice SWCD, 1810 30th St. NW, Faribault, MN 55021. They may also be sent via email to ricecountyswcd@gmail.com. Written comments must be received by Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Constituents may also voice their feedback at the next Board of Supervisors meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Straight River Room, Rice County Fairgrounds.
Contact Steve Pahs, district manager, at 507-332-5408 if you have any questions regarding this issue.