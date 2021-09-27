Saturday, Oct. 9
Geocaching for Beginners — 10-11 a.m. Meet at the amphitheater.
Explore the basics of geocaching and learn how to use GPS. A limited number of GPS units are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis.
Fall Color Hike — 2-3 p.m. Meet at the picnic shelter.
One-mile hike along hilly terrain to explore this season of change with a naturalist.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Getting Ready Fall Nature Hike — 10-11 a.m. Meet at the picnic shelter.
Find out the many ways that animals and plants get ready for the coming winter.
The hike will cover around a mile of distance on hilly terrain and a section of boardwalk that includes some steps.
Leaf Art — 1-2 p.m. Ongoing at the picnic shelter.
Discover which trees grow at the park by examining their colorful leaves. Usually takes about 15 minutes to complete, so stop by the picnic shelter anytime.
Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated visitors.
If you need an accommodation, please contact Andy at andrew.wendt@state.mn.us or 507-384-6140, two weeks prior to the event.