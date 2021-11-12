Looking for a fun activity for your family? How about hearing some great stories from award-winning author and professional storyteller Kevin Strauss.
Strauss will give two live Zoom online storytelling performances — Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Tuesday, Nov. 23 — in cooperation with the Buckham Memorial Library in Faribault and at other area libraries.
These storytelling performances are all free and online. Sign up at naturestory.com.
How Bear Lost His Tail and Other Amazing Northwoods Animal Tales — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17
Ever wonder why bears have short tails or deer have antlers? Hear folktales from around the world that answer these very questions.
Wolf Tales from Around the World — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23
We’re all familiar with the “Big Bad Wolf” in folktales. But did you know that there are also stories of wolves being helpful, foolish, and even wise? Hear stories that will make you see wolves in a whole new way.
Registered participants for both shows will receive an email with a link to the performance two days before and an email reminder the day before the performance.